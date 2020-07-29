Frederick students volunteer to beautify school’s campus

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - As Frederick officials prepare to get back in the classroom, several students decided they wanted to help.
Wednesday, a student leadership group called Bomber Yell was on campus doing landscaping work and planting flowers. They were joined by former Frederick students, as well as students from Oklahoma State University, who were doing research on the project. The students said they are just trying to make their community a better place.
“It really helps to show that people in Frederick are willing to take the initiative to make the community a better place,” said Frederick freshman Raegan Hill.
“It’s all about the way you carry yourself for us. I think putting energy into how our city looks and putting energy into the way we act and the way we treat people says something about your community. It goes beyond how much money you have,” said Frederick freshman Amery Newton.
The students hope that if they put in the work and show pride in their community, they’ll inspire others to do the same.
