Investigation underway at Lawton Ft. Sill Veterans Center

“On Monday, several images were posted on social media purporting to depict mistreatment of veterans in the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center. Likewise, allegations were made in the same social media post claiming that the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center is inadequately staffed. The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is unwavering in our commitment to our heroes in the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center, and we take all such claims very seriously. These allegations are under investigation. On the matter of staffing, without question, the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center has current vacancies for which we are actively recruiting, however, we applaud the efforts of the Veterans Center staff who are working longer and harder to ensure that the needs of our veterans are met.”