Steady increase in positive Coronavirus cases

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Southwest Oklahoma.
As of July 29, Comanche County has recorded 735 positive cases.
Oklahoma State Department of Health, District 5 Nurse Manager Janene Acthley said that number frequently changes as the Health Department receives new cases throughout the day.
“We are seeing some steady incline in other counties as well and it just depends on the day. Some days you won’t see as many cases come through, whether that has to do with testing or outbreaks,” said Acthley.
Acthley said the Health Department is dealing with several outbreaks at the moment.
“Some counties that have had an incline in cases is Caddo, Harmen is a small community but has recently had an incline, Jackson county last week had an incline and Comanche had an incline last week and some small communities has seem some incline and cases as well,” said Atchley.
She said as cases continue to increase in Southwest Oklahoma schools are asking what can do to safely reopen and keep kids Coronavirus free.
“We are working very closely with schools and collaborating with them giving them guidance from CDC recommendations. We meet with them, we get a lot of phone calls from them and our advice and message is to just for people to be aware of the symptoms staying home if you’re sick and using those basic infectious control measures across the board is going to help,” said Atchley.
