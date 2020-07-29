Strong thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday evening but better rain chances come Thursday into Friday, when marginally strong thunderstorms are possible, especially Thursday evening. We’ve also added some rain chances after the weekend specifically Monday and Wednesday. Confidence is growing that, despite mostly sunny skies this weekend, high temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees instead of 100 degrees thanks to a cold front turning our winds northerly. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures climbed to the mid-90s this afternoon, and thanks to the humidity from recent rains, ‘feels like’ temperatures were in the triple digits across Texoma.