BACK TO LEARNING: Sterling prepares for unique year of education

STERLING, Okla. (TNN) - School districts are preparing to head back to learning and with that comes new challenges they've had to deal with.
At Sterling Public Schools, they’ve developed plans for both in-person learning as well as online. Those attending in person will not be required to wear masks, though it is recommended and superintendent Kent Lemons said he expects most to do so. Lemons said they’ve worked throughout the summer to make sure every class, from Ag to math, is prepared to go full virtual if needed.
“What we’re going to do is the first couple of weeks, we’ll spend some practice time with our students in school so if we did have a student show up with COVID 19 we can shut down and we’re ready to walk right into that and the students know how to get into it and know how to get into that program and work right off the bat,” Lemons said.
Lemons said they’ve also made changes on campus to help keep students safe, such as switching away from traditional water fountains.
