Comanche music department holding garage sale fundraiser

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche High School music department is holding a giant garage sale Saturday to raise money for the upcoming year.
Each year, the Comanche music department sets up about 25 tables full of clothes, household items and furniture in the school’s parking lot.
“Typically, we have it in the spring, this year with all the situations that happened we had to postpone it. Fortunately, we are allowed to have it now right before school starts an this will be a big boost for our budget,” said Comanche Music Booster Club President Matt Middick.
“We try our best to make sure there’s plenty of women’s stuff, guys stuff, kids, lots of variety, toys, and also decorations like seasonal, we make sure we have that. Just all sorts of variety,” said Comanche High School senior Reece Middick.
All of the items being sold are donated by the community, with every cent going right back to the music department.
“It does a lot for us, it’s one of our main fundraisers. It helps us buy things we need for everyone. Last year we got a tenor saxophone, we really needed that,” said Comanche High School freshman Sydney Porter.
“This year, we’re trying to buy ponchos. High-quality ponchos for our band to wear,” Matt Middick said.
In addition to purchasing bigger items, the money is also used for things like buying meals for the band before football games and purchasing hotel rooms during band trips. To help even further with that, students are setting up a bake sale on Saturday.
“I’m probably going to bake brownies, rice crispy treats, chocolate chip cookies, she’s going to probably bake no-bake cookies,” said Comanche 8th grader Morgan Middick.
The event is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Comanche High School parking lot.
“It might be hot, but we always love to see the company of people, even if they don’t buy anything,” said Comanche High School senior Jocelynn Williams.
“Our community is really good at supporting us, we love our community,” said Comanche High School senior Haley Wright.
If you want to help out but don’t want to attend the garage sale, they’ll also be taking donations in downtown Comanche on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.