A few strong storms expected Thursday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Most of Texoma is under that level two severe weather outlook this evening, including both Lawton and Wichita Falls. A cold front is digging into Southwest Oklahoma now, and it’s on that cold front thunderstorms are developing and become strong quickly. The strongest storms that we see this evening will produce hail of nickel to quarter size and wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour. Thunderstorms will likely be slow-moving and could lead to some localized Street and Highway flooding. The chance for thunderstorms will stay with us through the evening into the overnight hours. We could even see rain in the region into the early morning hours Friday. remember driving at night where heavy rain has fallen can be very dangerous with the potential of floodwaters covering up washed away roads.
Friday will be at least 10 degrees cooler than Thursday has been. In fact, we may still be in the upper 70s by noon tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. the weekend is looking nice with mostly sunny skies, a north breeze and highs near 90 degrees. The forecast high temperature for both Monday and Tuesday is 86° and both days come with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
