LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Not much going on weather wise on this Thursday morning. For the most part, we’re seeing temperatures in the mid 70s across Texoma with mostly clear skies. Sunrise this morning is at 6:43AM and we’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of the morning and early afternoon. With sunshine, that’ll allow for temperatures to rise into the mid and upper 90s with a few low 100s. Clouds will slowly build ahead of a cold front that’s expected to bring us some strong to severe storms later this afternoon/ evening.
A good portion of Texoma is under a level one marginal risk for severe storms later on today. Any storm that develops has the possibility of producing quarter sized hail, locally heavy rain, winds up to 60mph plus thunder and lightning. For the most part, damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain are the top concerns for tonight. Timing of it all is going to be after 4PM and lasting into Friday.
We’ll probably see some hit and miss showers and thunderstorms on Friday as well before rain chances fall to the slim category by the weekend. Tomorrow’s forecast consists of upper 80s with a very breezy north wind at 15 to 25mph.
North winds will hold into the first few days of August with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for the weekend. On Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine. Sunday will start off mostly sunny but clouds will build throughout the day ahead of our next cold front that’ll bring us some more showers and storms for Monday.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
