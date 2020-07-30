Not much going on weather wise on this Thursday morning. For the most part, we’re seeing temperatures in the mid 70s across Texoma with mostly clear skies. Sunrise this morning is at 6:43AM and we’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of the morning and early afternoon. With sunshine, that’ll allow for temperatures to rise into the mid and upper 90s with a few low 100s. Clouds will slowly build ahead of a cold front that’s expected to bring us some strong to severe storms later this afternoon/ evening.