Food drive set for July 31, with a goal of 2020 pounds of food

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Association of the United States Army is hosting a food drive this Friday, July 31.
The drive will benefit the Lawton Food Bank, who they partnered with for this event.
They are hoping for canned goods, canned meats and other non-perishables.
They'll also take in baby clothes and money donations.
Organizers hope to raise two thousand twenty pounds -- and a full box truck.
They are asking for anyone and everyone to come by and donate.
”AUSA’s goal is 2,020 pounds of food, which translates to just over 1600 meals for our families in need, said Lawton Food Bank Executive Director Marny Skindrud.
The drive is from 2 PM until 6 PM.
You can stop by the Walmart in Lawton on Sheridan, and find the box truck to drop off your items.
