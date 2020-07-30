Funnel Cloud Spotted in East Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Severe storms rolled through parts of Texoma on Thursday evening. A funnel cloud was spotted in East Lawton around 5:15 p.m., and many of you shared photos with us on Facebook and Twitter.
The National Weather Service said that the pictures were of a weak shear funnel which can occur along a boundary. Funnels like this can occur during thunderstorms but often pose little to no threat to those around it.
Other reports of wind damage from around the area include a semi truck blown off the road 9 miles WNW of Vernon, TX at 4:32 p.m. A 75 mph wind gust was reported from local emergency management near Lockett at 4:35 p.m. Several reports were received of tree limbs down across the region. An outdoor play gym and a carport were blown over in East Lawton. Many reports of hail were also received, including half dollar to golf-ball size hail near Elgin and quarter to hen egg size hail near Lawton.
