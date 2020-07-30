Possible delay for the 2020 presidential election

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - President Trump suggested on twitter this morning that the presidential election should be delayed due to potential fraud issues with universal mail-in voting.
Despite President Donald Trump comments on twitter stating that 2020 will be the most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history due to universal mail-in voting.
Jacobi Crowley with Together Oklahoma believes it shouldn’t be a problem.
“I believe that those issues will not be an issue and the reason why is because we’ve never had an issue of that and we don’t have a history of that in the state of Oklahoma,” said Crowley.
Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said universal mail-in voting doesn’t even exist in Oklahoma.
“In Oklahoma, we don’t have what they call a universal ballot. You have to request an absentee ballot. I think in other states, mail ballots out to whoever is registered to vote,” said Sims.
Sims believes voting will run smoothly. She hopes to see more people voting from home this year.
“In November I hope to have a lot of absentee applications and ballots because of COVID-19. There will be long lines and people will have to be distance apart but as far as getting them back in and counting them, no there want be any difference,” said Sims.
Crowley said voter engagement is his biggest concern, and Trump’s tweet could be a way to scare people away from the polls.
“We need to start encouraging more people to vote, encouraging more people to be registered to vote and also encouraging more people to use the absentee opportunity for them to be successful in their particular ballots and voices to be heard,” said Crowley.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.