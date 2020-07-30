Wichita Falls, Lawton ranked among best southern cities to live in post-pandemic

TEXOMA (TNN) - The cities of Wichita Falls and Lawton were both ranked on a list detailing the best southern cities to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
The city of Wichita Falls was ranked 12th on the list.
According to the report, Wichita Falls’ population density is 57.7 people per square mile which is the sixth-smallest population density among metro areas in the South.
The cost of living in the metro area is 12.4% less than the national average.
The city of Lawton was ranked ninth on the list.
The city’s weekly commute of three hours and 13 minutes is the ninth-shortest commute among metro areas in the South.
The report says the city also has a population density of 74.3 people per square mile, the 10th lowest out of metro areas in the region.
Also ranked was San Angelo, TX at 17th place and College Station, TX at fourth.
The number one ranking went to Huntsville, AL.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.