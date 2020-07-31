Altus dispatch adds new radio feature to 911 system

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus 911 dispatch center has made some upgrades to their system that will better connect them with first responders in the area.
For eight years Communication Specialist Amanda Langley has dealt with complications using the Altus 911 dispatch system.
Langley said with this new radio system installed operations are running better than ever.
“We can choose a specific channel like the police channel and talk to them specifically and we can monitor other departments just hearing what they’re saying without actually talking to them. They’ll still come through the radio which is good and they’ll come through the speakers and headset,” said Langley
Langley said with the old system, all calls came through one speaker so having a headset is a big deal.
“With that plugged in I can hear the police department, but if the fire department starts talking they’ll come through the speakers and I’ll know I need to talk to the fire department instead of coming through one big speaker and everybody is stepping over each other and talking over each other,” said Langley.
Altus Police Department Deputy Chief Timothy Scott said that’s just one of the features that been added so far.
“We are also putting in radio systems to link the 911 system with OHP and also with Lawton,” said Scott.
Scott said linking radio systems with Lawton’s Dispatch Center will help them dispatch for each other if one of their systems fail.
“We’re excited. This is something that needed to happen for a long time,” said Scott.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.