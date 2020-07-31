Happy Friday! We finally made it to the end of a wet and rainy week. Will this rain continue through the weekend? The short answer, not really. We’re still seeing a few overnight showers on radar but they are making their way out of Texoma. Temperatures to start this morning will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of us. We’ll hold on to partly cloudy skies throughout the morning but by this afternoon clouds will taper off and we’ll be left will mostly sunny skies. Yesterday’s cold front not only brought us some severe weather but behind it is a rather cool airmass and breezy north winds. High temperatures this afternoon will be 10 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday and for the most part, 10 degrees below normal for the end of July. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a few low 90s. One thing that’ll be very noticeable, today won’t be as humid.