Lawton Rangers will still host annual breakfast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Rangers will hold their annual all you can eat Rodeo Breakfast Saturday morning, before the rodeo kicks off next week.
They’ll start serving breakfast bright and early at 7 a.m at the LO Ranch Arena clubhouse.
It’s all you can eat and only costs 5-dollars, military eat for free.
Lawton Rangers President said this is just a way to give back to the community and a special way to start off the rodeo week.
“It’s starts off with Wednesday 5-dollar car load night, Thursday will be our pink night, Friday is out military appreciation night so active duty military gets in free and Saturday will be our finale night and each night starts at 7:30,” said Lawton Rangers Rodeo President Thomas Phillips.
Phillips said the Rangers are excited about this year.
He said they’ve had some difficulties getting some attraction this year because of COVID-19 but the rodeo is still on.
