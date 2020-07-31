Pretty great weather for August

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There will be times this weekend when you may have to remind yourself it’s August, especially with some sensational mornings on the way both Saturday and Sunday. Both our daytime highs and our morning lows will be roughly eight degrees below normal for this time of the year. Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across much of Texoma Friday afternoon. Thanks to the cold front that came through yesterday evening winds have been out of the North today and will likely remain Northerly for the next two or three days. Not only are we going to see a lot of sunshine this weekend along with below-normal temperatures, but you can expect light winds both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. With highs in the upper 80s this afternoon Texoma has been a little bit cooler than Montana this afternoon. Billings Montana saw highs in the low 90s this afternoon.