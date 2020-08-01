Altus Police investigate shots fired, robbery call early Saturday morning

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police responded to multiple shots fired calls around 1:45 A.M. Saturday morning.
Altus Police said on their way to the call, near the 500 block of West Liveoak, they saw a Dodge SUV on top of a fire hydrant.
While trying to locate the driver, the car’s owner called Altus Police and said he had been robbed.
He told police he was parked when several people approached his car, assaulted him and shot at him as he ran away.
He was treated by Jackson County EMS for minor injuries.
Multiple shell casings were found near the 400 block of West Liveoak.
The suspects have not been identified, as police continue to investigate.
