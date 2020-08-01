Fiesta in Fuqua benefits 500-plus Stephens County students

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - This annual event isn’t your typical fiesta.
Community organizations have been gathering school supplies, and Saturday morning, they passed them out to kids across Stephens County.
They passed out more than 550 back packs, and will give away nearly 200 more before school starts.
Kids also had the chance to get their before school haircut.
Even though this years fiesta looked a little, one organizer said it’s all about getting these kids ready for school and sending them knowing the community supports them.
“Just love on our community, help provide for the need we have, especially in this time when it’s so chaotic, we get to love on people, and show you that they care,” said Brian Holland, the campus pastor at Connection Church Duncan.
The rest of the backpacks will be passed out to schools individually.
Contact Connection Church if you are in need of help before heading back to school.
