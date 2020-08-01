LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Talk about a pleasant Saturday afternoon! We saw seeing plenty of blue skies & sunshine across Texoma. Current temperatures as of writing this are in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. The best thing about it all? Not as humid either! Dew points are in the 50s and low 60s. So overall, today gets a double thumbs up from this girl. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s by this evening, holding on to plenty of sunshine as well. The rest of this evening will consist of temperatures falling into the mid low 80s after sunset, 8:35PM and a light north wind at 5 to 10mph.
Temperatures to start off Sunday morning will drop into the mid and upper 60s under mostly clear skies and calm northeast winds. This wonderful, pleasant weather conditions will be reinforced through tonight and tomorrow, as a secondary surface highs moves down form the central plains. As this front moves through, a few showers are likely for northern Oklahoma Saturday night but all in all, rain chances for us here in Texoma look best Sunday afternoon into Monday. Any stronger storms, however, should remain over the TX panhandle. Highs by tomorrow afternoon will stay in the 90s with mostly sunny skies.
Northwest flow will dominate as we head through the rest of this week.. so what does that mean for us? It means we’ll continue to see below average temperatures with the occasional chance for showers and storms until Wednesday. In general, it’s looking like precipitation chances are greater over western & northern Oklahoma. This pattern will shift by mid week as the upper level ridge expands eastward. This will switch rain chances to northern & eastern Oklahoma along with leading to an increase in temperatures by late week and into the weekend. High temperatures by Thursday will be back into the upper 90s for most, while some portions of southwest Oklahoma & western north Texas will be in the low 100s.
Have a great Saturday night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
