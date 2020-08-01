Northwest flow will dominate as we head through the rest of this week.. so what does that mean for us? It means we’ll continue to see below average temperatures with the occasional chance for showers and storms until Wednesday. In general, it’s looking like precipitation chances are greater over western & northern Oklahoma. This pattern will shift by mid week as the upper level ridge expands eastward. This will switch rain chances to northern & eastern Oklahoma along with leading to an increase in temperatures by late week and into the weekend. High temperatures by Thursday will be back into the upper 90s for most, while some portions of southwest Oklahoma & western north Texas will be in the low 100s.