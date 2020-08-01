Fort Sill welcomes new FA Commandant and CSM

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is the hub of the Army when it comes to field artillery, and the Post just welcomed a new Commandant and Command Sergeant Major in charge of the operations.
Col. Phil Brooks started his new role of Commandant on July 1, and under him is Command Sergeant Major Michael McMurdy who arrived on July 17.
Col. Brooks and CSM McMurdy have previously served at Fort Sill. Both said a lot has changed since their last visits and that they are excited to be back and to continue the success of the field artillery.
“I want the future artillery Lieutenants and Captains to be able to synchronize FIRES in support of our maneuver brothers and sisters in a joint and multinational environment wherever they go,” said Col. Brooks. “Our multinational allies and partners never underestimate the importance of the United States Army Field Artillery, and all of them want to be integrated with us in every operation that we ever participate.”
Col. Brooks said he is going to look at the Warrant Officer curriculum and Noncommissioned Officer curriculum to see if there are any revisions that are required.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.