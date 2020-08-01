Global Serve Day gives community a chance to thank CCMH staff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As part of the global Serve Day, members of Lawton First Assembly stopped by CCMH to thank first responders.
Organizers packed lunches and water bottles to hand out... all wearing a mask, still voicing their thanks to nearly 200 medical professionals working Saturday.
Other churches, high school students and volunteers joined First Assembly to serve.
The pandemic pushed the scheduled date back... but they still had over 200 people involved.
They said the choice to serve CCMH was a no brainer because of how hard they work, how stressed they are and how much extra they’ve had to deal with.
“We have what our church is called love your neighbor,and that’s really what we are doing, loving our neighbor. Reaching out, letting them know how much we appreciate what they do for us, and you know we have found we are better together,” said Debbie Pratt, an Associate Pastor at Lawton First Assembly.
While this event served first responders at CCMH, dozens of other volunteers traveled around Lawton to serve in other ways.
