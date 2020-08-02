Early-morning rain expected Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We had another cold front come through earlier today, giving us a reinforcing shot of below-normal temperatures. Because of the cold front, we expect high temperatures to be in the upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Then it looks like high temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages for the end of the week. We had some stray downpours in the area earlier Sunday afternoon, but most of that rain has faded from the radar over Southwest Oklahoma. North Texas we had an isolated thunderstorm that had a history of producing some hail and some high winds as it drifted South across Hardeman and Ford counties.