Early-morning rain expected Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We had another cold front come through earlier today, giving us a reinforcing shot of below-normal temperatures. Because of the cold front, we expect high temperatures to be in the upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Then it looks like high temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages for the end of the week. We had some stray downpours in the area earlier Sunday afternoon, but most of that rain has faded from the radar over Southwest Oklahoma. North Texas we had an isolated thunderstorm that had a history of producing some hail and some high winds as it drifted South across Hardeman and Ford counties.
It looks like the best chance of rain for Southwest Oklahoma over the next 24 hours will be after midnight tonight and into the morning commute time Monday morning. rain chances then fall to the slim category by midday Monday. And will continue with slight rain chances Monday into Tuesday. By the time we get to next weekend, high temperatures will be near 100°.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
