Duncan shop with a cop rummage sale happening Thursday

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - This Thursday is a shop with a cop fundraising event in Duncan.
The event is a giant rummage sale with a wide variety of items, such as clothes, toys, household items and much more available. The money raised will help the non-profit Toy Shop of Duncan purchase Christmas gifts for kids in need. It will also be used to purchase K-9 trauma kits for the Duncan Police Department and Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s a way just to bring the community together. We will have shopping here at the rummage sale, we also have some local nonprofits who will have booths set up for the kids. So, it’s after hours, your kids are out of daycare, you can bring them out, they can play games while you shop. The police department will be here mingling with people and then we’ll also have some food trucks set up,” said Kim Davis with the Toy Shop of Duncan.
The event is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s taking place at the corner of 7th and Willow in Downtown Duncan, right across the street from the police department.
