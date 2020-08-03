LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning & happy Monday Texoma! We’re seeing a few spotty showers on radar early this morning so it’s not a bad idea to go ahead and grab the rain gear before heading out the door. Most of us are dry as showers are currently located out west. Showers will stick with us through late morning and by the afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine as most of us will be under mostly sunny skies. Thanks to some reinforced cooler air, highs today will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Our temperatures will stay below average through at least Wednesday in the upper 80s to low 90s. In general we’re expecting most sunny skies during this time with the occasional chance for an isolated shower and storm.
Now let’s talk timing of all of these storms: Rain activity today will taper off by lunchtime and we’ll remain dry throughout the afternoon/ evening. By 10/11PM tonight, a few light showers will develop and linger into the early morning hours tomorrow. Once again, all rain activity for Tuesday will taper off by lunchtime and expect those mostly sunny skies for the afternoon/ evening. And you guessed it... showers and storms will spark once again late Tuesday into early Wednesday, lingering for the morning commute.
By mid to late week, rain chances will drop off and expect those temperatures to rise closer to average!
Have a great Monday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
