Good morning & happy Monday Texoma! We’re seeing a few spotty showers on radar early this morning so it’s not a bad idea to go ahead and grab the rain gear before heading out the door. Most of us are dry as showers are currently located out west. Showers will stick with us through late morning and by the afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine as most of us will be under mostly sunny skies. Thanks to some reinforced cooler air, highs today will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.