Fort Sill Veterinary Clinic provides free rabies vaccinations

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - Native American Tribal members were able to get their dogs and cats free rabies vaccinations
These shots were given by Fort Sill Veterinarians, working alongside community health reps with the Apache Tribe and the Western Tribes of Oklahoma.
Soldiers were busy all day, helping out at the Kiowa Tribal complex and Ware’s Chapel in Anadarko.
Anyone who stopped by was able to stay in their vehicles, hold their pets and get them the vaccines they needed.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time. Iv’e been here 26 years, and we’ve done it at least that long. We’ve always that kind of work ethic with them. They come and help us, assist us, and we really appreciate it,” said Alfred Dean Ahdokobo.
Officials with Ft. Sill said they love this annual program, because they get to put their vet skills to the test, while getting to help community members, and tribal members from all across Southwest Oklahoma for free.
This program will continue throughout the summer.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.