Kiowa Casino gives thousands of dollars through Hometown Heroes initiative

DEVOL, Okla. (TNN) - The pandemic may have put a damper on many things, but not on the Kiowa Casino’s willingness to help. This year was their 12th annual Hometown Heroes community initiative.
It gives back to local heroes, such as first responders, to help with funding deficits.
Kiowa Casino usually holds a four month promotion, but due to the pandemic this year they were only able to run it in March and June.
Although they were cut short, the Kiowa Casino still managed to give almost $12,000 to fifteen organizations.
”It’s one that we love doing each year because it’s part of our Kiowa in the Community Initiative,” said Callie Singh, director of marketing. “Hometown Heroes is just our small way of giving some funding to local fire, police and not-for-profit organizations every single year.”
When players come in to Kiowa Casino for entertainment and games, a portion of those proceeds for each Wednesday, March through June, are given to these organizations.
The Kiowa Casino usually holds a banquet where they give out the funds, but this year they mailed out the checks as a safety precaution.
