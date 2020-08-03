Lawton housing market remains steady despite COVID’s economic impact

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Aside from a few slow weeks right as COVID hit Lawton, a real estate broker said the market’s success caught him by surprise.
“By the second, third week of April, things really started poppin, and our real estate has been steady to really good since,” said Barry Ezerski.
Steady or not, a real estate associate said another change for the market is a huge decrease in listings...
“We have 288 homes active on the market, typically we have between 900 and 1,00 homes. The active market is really down,” said Joe Chesko.
Because of that low number, Chesko said it’s time for people to sell.
“Get your home on the market, get it sold. I’ve been in the business for 25 years. This is the first time i’m seeing it swing to the seller’s advantage,” said Chesko.
Ezerski said even with a sellers market, COVID has given buyers a reason to be motivated.
“We’re seeing interest rates under 3 percent which is almost an all-time low. As low as they are, you can get a house payment for the same house lower on mortgages than for rent.” said Ezerski.
And the real kicker for both is how Ft. Sill transfers changed.
When a travel ban was put in place, many incoming families were nervous about options.
“Folks were worried that when they got here after June 30, there wouldn’t e anything left. We saw a strange phenomenon happen, where people wanted to buy houses sight unseen,” said Ezerski.
“A client is a solider in South Korea, and his wife is in Arizona. I Facetimed homes with them today. People aren’t waiting until they get here to get their homes, they are getting them online,” said Chesko.
Another perk for those wanting to sell is the the average sales price, now at 154-thousand dollars, compared to 140 thousand last year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.