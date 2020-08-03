Retired Veteran receives a newly remodeled and furnished home

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A homeless Veteran and his family were given the keys to a new home.
For a while now, Retired Army Veteran Chris Sprowson and his family has not had a place that they could call home.
He said when he learned that was about to change it almost brought him to tears.
“I don’t know if words can really explain how thankful I am and a debt of gratitude to the Home At Last program and to Don and his family. I don’t know where to begin on how happy I am and excited,” said Sprowson
Sprowson was able to see what the inside of the home looked like before he was presented the keys.
He said when his wife and son finally got to visit the home they couldn’t believe all the hard work and effort that was put into it.
“We went inside and was like wow look how nice it looks in here whoever put the work into it really did a good job. You can tell its really heartfelt with the work that they did,” said Sprowson
Katie Copass has been apart of Home At Last since the beginning. She said if it wasn’t for founder Don Shelby’s vision none of this would be possible.
”His dream was to help homeless veterans because he had found himself homeless at the time and got himself back on his feet, got himself a home,” said Copass.
Sprowson said he didn’t know there was a program that was looking to put displaced veterans in new homes.
“I have some people at work that put my name in the hat for me and I appreciate all of their work they did to consider me as well. So without them I wouldn’t of had my name considered and I’m very thankful for that,” said Sprowson.
He plans to move his family into the home right away.
