STATE UPDATE: State adds 377 cases on Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - According to the state website, 377 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday morning.
One new death was also reported in Pottawatomie County. The total number of deaths now stands at 551.
Caddo County currently leads Southwest Oklahoma in the number of active cases with 105.
Jackson County is reporting their active cases has fallen below 100 since an outbreak in July at the Bar-S facility in Altus.
Comanche County continues to have the most total cases at 778 cumulative cases since March.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.