Temperatures soon return to the hot category

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Under mostly sunny skies on an August afternoon, temperatures we’re limited to the 80s, which is a rare treat this time of the year. In fact, parts of northwest Oklahoma remained in the 70s most of Monday afternoon courtesy of the cold front that came through Sunday afternoon. It looks like Tuesday will offer our final chance of highs in the 80s before hotter weather comes along. Temperatures are expected to climb to near 100° by the weekend. If we’re going to see rain over the coming days it will be from thunderstorms developing over the high plains of Colorado and Western Kansas and moving south into Oklahoma and Texas. The chances of that are probably 20% between now and Wednesday evening.