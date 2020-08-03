Walters church giving away clothes, school supplies

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - As students prepare to head back to learning, a Cotton County church wants to make sure they have all the clothes and school supplies they need.
Each year, the Walters First Baptist Church spends weeks collecting donations of clothes and school supplies. This year, they collected more donations than they usually do, but there’s also more of a need.
“Cotton County is one of the poorest counties in the state. With COVID hitting how it did, a lot of families were impacted so they are struggling a little bit harder than they normally do,” said Laura Pennington with First Baptist Church Walters.
Monday, families had the opportunity to search through the piles of clothes and take anything their children might need as they head back to school.
“Anything from jeans to shirts to jackets, hoodies, shoes, socks, belts. Anything we could get our hands on we put out. We run off of donations and if it wasn’t for the generosity of our communities around here, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Pennington said.
All of those donations are sorted by a group of students simply looking to make a difference.
“I got involved with this because I like helping people, it’s always been something of mine I like to do. Through my high school years, I’ve even seen some of my best friends come here,” said student volunteer Jarika Estes.
The event is not just for those in Walters, but for anyone in the area who is in need.
“There’s no sense in anybody going without this year. There’s more than enough to go around. I know a lot of families will short other things that are important for them, whether it be paying bills or food on the table, so they can get the supplies their kids need. That’s just not necessary when they can come here and get it for free,” Pennington said.
The event continues Tuesday at the First Baptist Church between the hours of 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. with hotdogs being served at 11:30 a.m.
