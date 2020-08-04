Armed Services YMCA will not offer child care program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton-Fort Sill Armed Services YMCA is ending its child care program amid the pandemic.
Back in March, COVID-19 forced the Armed Services YMCA to shut their doors.
Executive Director Sarah Paape said since then they’ve tried to reopen their child care program twice and within that time three different employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“It took us all the way through June and by that point with the regulations with both DHS and the governor were placing on us with the limited amount of children we could have in the building and some employees found new jobs and moved. We simply did not have the staff nor could we operate within all the operations of child care,” said Paape.
Paape said the air conditioner went out in part of the building and there have been some roof leaks.
They’re working to fix those issues.
“Because of all of that the national office thought that it would be better if we partnered with a local child care facility who had a great running operation that would be willing to come in and use this facility and oversee all of the operations for the child care. So that we wouldn’t be completely closing turning our backs on anyone we just won’t be managing it,” said Paape.
They are working on proposals for three different Lawton owned daycare’s.
Paape said they have not made a decision on who will be chosen.
She said even though the child care program will be closed, the ASYMCA will still offer other services.
“We are going to launch virtual classes of operation little learner. Which is basically the equivalent of a mommy and me program so it’s a two hour twice a week program where the parent will who is not in the military and the child who is 18 months to 5-years-old get-together and the parent and thought how to be the child’s first primary teacher,” said Paape.
Paape said they are still working to get that program going.
