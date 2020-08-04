LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re seeing some showers on radar early this morning once again. For the most part, we’re just looking at heavy rain, occasional lightning/ thunder and during the most intense part of the storm, small hail is possible. These showers will shift south near the Red River Valley throughout the next few hours. Rain chances will become very slim throughout the afternoon/ evening. Expect mostly sunny skies and another day of cooler weather. Highs will rise into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Winds by this afternoon will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph.
Later tonight, we’ll see more thunderstorms develop over the high plains of Colorado and western Kansas which will dip south and make their way into Oklahoma and Texas by early tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and strong winds are the main threats expected with these storms, with also the possibility of some isolated hail as well. Three quarters of the viewing is under a marginal risk for storms tonight as that means 60mph wind gusts & quarter sized hail is possible with any storm.
You can say goodbye to the cooler weather though because throughout the rest of this week, temperatures will be on the rise and so will those dew point values! By the time we get to the Saturday events for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, high temperatures will be near 100 degrees with dew point temperatures into the upper 60s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.