We’re seeing some showers on radar early this morning once again. For the most part, we’re just looking at heavy rain, occasional lightning/ thunder and during the most intense part of the storm, small hail is possible. These showers will shift south near the Red River Valley throughout the next few hours. Rain chances will become very slim throughout the afternoon/ evening. Expect mostly sunny skies and another day of cooler weather. Highs will rise into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Winds by this afternoon will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph.