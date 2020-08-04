Happy Birthday! Lawton turns 119 amid COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
On the City of Lawton 119th anniversary, the city kept one celebration, socially distant with masks and closed to the public. Mayor Stan Booker said it’s important to have events like the gift-giving ceremony with Fort Sill even during the pandemic.
The mayor gave representatives from around the world, including South Korea, Brazil, and Italy, a Robert Peterson print of a Bison.
”It represents southwest Oklahoma, our Native American Culture, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, and our strength and perseverance of Lawton-Fort Sill,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
In return, the city received a plaque with flags from the liaisons’ countries.
Major Bincenzo Formisano, an Italian Liason Officer at Fort Sill, said that he was honored to receive the City’s gift and was excited to return the favor.
”The gift is for an occasion that we, let’s say invented, because the real event is to thank the population and the hospitality that we’ve received, so especially in this moment when we have COVID-19 all over the world, we want to embrace the City of Lawton,” said Formisano.
While the gift exchange was not open to the public, will Lawton’s 120th birthday next year get twice the celebrations?
“Everybody has got pent up excitement in them to get out and do. I would expect everything to be bigger and better and that’s absolutely the Lawton way,” said Booker.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.