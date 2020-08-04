Lawton Athletic Foundation receives $5,000 donation from Arvest Bank

“We had a shortfall in revenue due to COVID-19 since quite a few seasons were cancelled, so these funds are needed now more than ever,” Lawton Athletic Foundation Vice President in charge of development Barry Beauchamp sad. “The Arvest Foundation embodies the saying ‘You never stand as tall as when you kneel to help a child.’ If you have a worthwhile cause to help others, the Arvest Foundation helps you accomplish that goal. It’s so generous of them to give back to the community, and we’re very grateful.”