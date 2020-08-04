Lawton police plan mask ordinance compliance checks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police plan to make sure businesses and people are obeying the city's Mask Mandate.
CIty officials say officers will begin random checks this week and will enforce penalties if need be. They say this is in response to the number of non-compliance reports they’ve received from people since the order went into effect last month.
The city’s mandate requires people to wear masks when in public spaces. It allows for some exceptions for age, private settings and medical conditions.
