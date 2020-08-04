Lawton seniors receives scholarships for college

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Marine Corps League gave out scholarships to two Southwest Oklahoma seniors this week.
They’ve done this every year for the past 12 years.
Normally, they have a big dinner with the winners' family and friends but because of the pandemic they chose to do something small.
MacArthur High School students Ericka Brock and Elizabeth Kopsky received one-thousand dollar scholarships.
Brock won the Theresa Steinhert Award and Kopsky won the Pat Goss Gunner Johnson Award.
“They’re awarded usually in August just before they go to school so that way we don’t have somebody that wins the award and decides they don’t want to go to school. These scholarships are good for anyone at any grade point average as long as they are going to continue their education it could be trade school, college, university or junior college it doesn’t matter,” said Senior Vice Commandant David Hull.
For more information about how to apply for the scholarship seniors can visit there schools counselor or visit https://www.boomer1288.com/
