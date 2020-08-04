Lawton woman arrested for stabbing inside CSL Plasma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been arrested and charged for a stabbing.
Investigators say Lakiesha Porter walked into CSL Plasma on Sheridan on June 28th and stabbed a man.
The victim was at a kiosk when Porter reportedly stabbed him several times in the neck, back and arm.
Officer said she he ran away before they got there.
They said she also broke into the man’s apartment the day before.
Prosecutors charged Porter with felony counts of first degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
