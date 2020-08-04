Local Facebook group coordinating an all-class MacArthur High reunion

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - MacArhur High School Alumni listen up, as an all graduate class reunion is currently in the works.
It's the result of a Facebook group that has gained almost 25-hundred members in a few weeks.
It's already represented by at least one Highlander from every class since the school opened in 1972.
The goal is to give former classmates a chance to reconnect.
One organizer said it’s clear these people all care so much about each other, for no other reason than their Highlander past.
”We have people in Tulsa, Dallas, OKC, there’s alot in the area. But it’s incredible to also see where else they’ve gone. By getting more and more people there it makes it so worthwhile, that they want to reconnect,” said Annette Wiseman.
The group on Facebook is called Aloha Highlanders - MacArthur High School- ALL class Reunion 2021.
The in person reunion date is set for May 1 of next year, and the group is still searching for any ideas on how to make the reunion special for everyone.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.