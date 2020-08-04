LPS needs parental participation to prepare for upcoming school year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is continuing to get things in order for the unique school year, but one thing they need help with is communication from parents.
LPS has sent out surveys for parents to fill out, notifying which learning plan they want for their student. LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime said getting those results back is critical to prepare for staffing for this school year. He said they have received about 8,000 responses, however, there are about 15,000 LPS students.
Although parents can change their mind later, it is important for them to pick an option now to ensure there are enough educators in the proper placements.
“With the various options we’re offering, because we’re offering a traditional option, a virtual option, but we’re also offering a nighttime 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. virtual option,” said Superintendent Hime. “So right now we’re really soliciting from parents information and letting them tell us what are they choosing.”
The virtual options will look different depending on the grade level. For Pre-K through 5th grade there will be both a daytime and nighttime option.
“Daytime option will be just virtual, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nighttime option will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” said Jason James, COO of Lawton Public Schools. “That gives our parents that work, they can send their kids to grandma’s house or daycare, when they come home then they have access to a teacher with a learning platform that lets them be families instead of teachers.”
Grades 6th through 12th will also have two virtual options.
“We have the options that say teacher-paced, which you’ll stay on the same schedule academically as all your brick and mortar peers, and then we’ve always had the student-paced, self-paced learning platform that’s 100% virtual,” said James.
Parents can go online to www.lawtonps.org/returntolearn to select a learning model for the upcoming year.
