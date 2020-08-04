Marlow church holding back to school event

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Students are preparing to head back to learning and one Marlow church wants to make sure they have all the supplies they need.
The Marlow First Baptist Church is preparing for its 11th annual School Daze event. They’ll be giving away school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and shoes. All of those items have been supplied by the First Baptist Church and its congregation.
“I think having kids of our own at one time, they were in school, just seeing the need there. I mean, if we can help one family that has say three kids to get school supplies, to get a new pair shoes and a backpack, that doesn’t cover everything but it’s a little bit of a help so they can afford to buy the other things that they need for their kids to start back,” said event coordinator Cavin Newman.
The event is Monday, August 10, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marlow. Masks are not required but they are recommended.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.