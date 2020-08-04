Showers and thunderstorms expected late Thursday night

We’re going to keep an eye to the Northwest later tonight for what could be some strong thunderstorms moving into the Texas Panhandle, by the time thunderstorms move toward Texoma, they should have weakened below severe limits. Thunderstorms will remain north of Interstate 40 through midnight. It looks like the best chance for heavy rain and strong winds will be through central Oklahoma and generally along the Interstate 35 corridor. We’ll continue with the chance of stray showers through midday Wednesday.