Showers and thunderstorms expected late Thursday night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday was a few degrees cooler than yesterday, That made today one of Lawton’s coolest afternoons in the past two months. Temperatures will soon be returning to more seasonal high temperatures with highs near 100° by The weekend. After four straight days with North winds, winds have become Southeast early this afternoon at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
We’re going to keep an eye to the Northwest later tonight for what could be some strong thunderstorms moving into the Texas Panhandle, by the time thunderstorms move toward Texoma, they should have weakened below severe limits. Thunderstorms will remain north of Interstate 40 through midnight. It looks like the best chance for heavy rain and strong winds will be through central Oklahoma and generally along the Interstate 35 corridor. We’ll continue with the chance of stray showers through midday Wednesday.
In the First Alert seven day forecast we see temperature is climbing daily through Lawton Rangers Rodeo and by the weekend highs will be near 100° with strong South winds and mostly sunny skies.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
