Autopsy reported filed in 2019 Lawton murder case

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Comanche County District Attorney’s office has filed a medical examiner’s report from a murder case last year.
Lawton police say T.J. Page murdered his mother-in-law, Verlene Murphy, last October.
According to the Medical Examiner’s report, Murphy suffered 9 stab wounds to her neck and chest -- which was listed as her cause of death. Page reportedly stood over Murphy as he stabbed her, then threw the gloves and knife he used into an outside trash can.
An application for a competency determination was filed last month. Page is still behind bars in the Comanche County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.