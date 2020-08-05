Cache Public Schools announces delay to school year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cache Public Schools announced several changes for the coming school year, among them a delay to the beginning of the semester.
The start date for students has been pushed back to August 20th.
Teachers will report in on the 10th, and will use the extra time to practice covid safety protocols and procedures.
Officials also announced a mask policy for the beginning of the school year, requiring face coverings in places where social distancing is not possible, like buses or classrooms.
Exceptions can be made for students with medical conditions, and officials will decide on a week-to-week basis on whether to ease restrictions.
