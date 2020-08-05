Census self-reporting just north of 53-percent as deadline nears

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The deadline for the 2020 Census just changed, now it’s a month earlier on September 30.
That means even less time to respond and guarantee federal funding for local communities.
With the census deadline now even sooner... Lawton's self response rate is less than expected.
“53.8 percent of households in Lawton have responded,” said Emily Kelley, the U.S Census Partnership Coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas.
Emily Kelley and members of the Lawton Complete Count Committee set up a table at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo, to show people what filling out the census can do for Lawton’s future.
“Funding for schools, roads bridges, health care, hospitals. A lot of that federal funding is based off the census count,” said Kelley
“We’re looking at roughly 1,600 dollars per person, per year that’s counted, that comes in our community,” said Travis Estep, the Lawton Complete Count Committee Chair and City of Lawton Senior Planner.
Estep said it’s more than federal funding.
It can also help Lawton grow, by showing exactly what there is to offer in the work force.
“Businesses look for population thresholds, look for certain demographics to come a community,” said Estep.
Home visits also just started as teams go door to door to get in person responses, using the master address list.
Kelley said this means no matter what, someone will be getting in touch with you.
“You can stop the knock on your door by going online to my2020census.gov and responding.”
Kelley said it’s game on as they look to get nearly 45 percent of Lawton counted in 55 days.
"We will come to every house in the city, county and state to make sure that we are collecting data that gives organizations what they need to plan for the future."
No need to be fearful to share the information.
The personal information inside your file is locked away for 72 years.
The census bureau will have their table, and team members at the rodeo for the rest of the week.
If you want to fill the response out online, visit https://my2020census.gov/ to complete the questionnaire.
