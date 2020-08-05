Central High teacher wins Presidential Award

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A southwest Oklahoma math teacher has received one of the nation’s highest recognition awards.
For the last decade, Brigit Minden has taught math at Central High, and now that hard work has paid off.
“I was actually nominated several years ago by one of our principals but I wasn’t able to apply at the time because there is a five year minimum requirement for teaching and I hadn’t been teaching for five-years yet,” said Minden.
Minden said eventually she would start to get reminders that she was eligible to apply, so that’s what she did.
“The application process is very reflective you have to videotape yourself teaching and you have to reflect on what you do well on and can improve on and strategies you use. It’s a very reflective process it helped me grow as a teacher to be able to see that and learn from it myself so not only is it a great award but it helped me improve my teaching,” said Minden.
Minden said state finalists were announced last fall and there were three from Oklahoma and out of those two are chosen, one math teacher and one science teacher.
“It’s humbling it’s a fantastic award it has a great reputation of teachers who have won it in the past and some are some admiring teachers so to win it is exciting,” said Minden.
Principal Wendy Deiorio said never count out teachers at small schools in rural areas.
“She went up against some of the best teachers in Oklahoma and they picked a science teacher from Broken Arrow I believe that’s a huge school, and for us to receive the math award and for Mrs. Minden to receive it in a small rural school in the middle of nowhere. I think that’s absolutely wonderful and it speaks to the testament of educators that you’re going to find great teachers in little bitty schools, 6A schools and everywhere in between,” said Deiorio.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.