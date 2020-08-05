Well it’s another wet and rainy start to this Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are currently across southwest Oklahoma and it’s bringing the area heavy rain thunder & lightning and gusty winds. For the most part these storms are very quick moving and are not severe by any means. With that being said, in the most intense part of these storms some small hail cannot be ruled out. Aside from the rain showers, to start the day as you’re heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Clouds will stick with us through lunchtime as temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Any and all rain activity, plus cloud cover will taper off throughout the afternoon. After all is said and done, today will be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s. Mid to upper 80s and low 90s for central & east Texoma. Meanwhile mid to upper 90s and low 100s for west and a few towns in north Texas.