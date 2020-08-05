LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well it’s another wet and rainy start to this Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are currently across southwest Oklahoma and it’s bringing the area heavy rain thunder & lightning and gusty winds. For the most part these storms are very quick moving and are not severe by any means. With that being said, in the most intense part of these storms some small hail cannot be ruled out. Aside from the rain showers, to start the day as you’re heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Clouds will stick with us through lunchtime as temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Any and all rain activity, plus cloud cover will taper off throughout the afternoon. After all is said and done, today will be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 90s. Mid to upper 80s and low 90s for central & east Texoma. Meanwhile mid to upper 90s and low 100s for west and a few towns in north Texas.
Tonight just so happens to be the kick off for the Lawton Ranger’s Rodeo! I believe it’s 5 dollar car load night but don’t quote me on that. Start time is at 7:30PM and we’re looking to see mostly sunny skies, southeast winds at 10 to 15mph with temperatures in the mid 80s. Once the sunsets at 8:31PM, expect clear skies with temperatures falling into the upper 70s by the end of the event tonight. Temperatures will fall a few more degrees into the low 70s by Thursday morning.
While I expect most will remain dry, we did keep a 20% chance for any hit or miss showers into the Thursday morning commute. Tomorrow will end our rain chances heading forward. High pressure will establish itself which will result is warmer, seasonable average temperatures for Friday, the weekend & into early next week.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.