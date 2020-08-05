Fort Sill Half Section preserves history, sports 1912 uniform

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The Fort Sill Half Section helps preserve the history and tradition of the Army on Post. You will often see them at Change of Command ceremonies, retirements and other special events.
At the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command ceremony on Wednesday, the Half Section was in attendance, this time sporting new 1912 uniforms.
The chief of the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section, Gerald Stuck, said they selected these specific uniforms, which are similar to the ones enlisted soldiers wore during WWI.
“Everything you see on the horse is pretty much all original,” said Stuck. “The harness, the saddles, the gun, the limber. Our uniforms, our boots are the only thing that we have that are reproduction. So, we try to stay just as close as we can to the originals.”
On Thursday the half section will be wearing their new uniforms for the first time at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
The Fort Sill Half Section has been a fixture on Post for many decades, with their debut back in 1970.
