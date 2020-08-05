Fort Sill hosts 31st ADA BDE Change of Command ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill’s 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade deploys across the globe to defend critical assets against air, missile and indirect fire attacks. Wednesday, there was a Change of Command ceremony on Post for the Brigade Commander, with Col. Lisa Bartel departing and Col. Judson Gillett stepping in.
This was Col. Bartel’s second assignment on Fort Sill, the first being from 2007-2009, with both times on Post in the same brigade.
“There’s a lot of camaraderie and a lot of teamwork throughout the installation,” said Col. Bartel. “It’s all of the battalions, the brigades, but it’s also the FCoE team and the staff, as well as from the community, and we all work together pretty well and it’s a pretty tight knit team.”
Col. Bartel passed over the role to Col. Gillette Wednesday morning.
Col. Gillett said Col. Bartel offered him some advice...
“She said be yourself, you know we’ve been doing this for a long time,” said Col. Gillett. “Another person once told me that we’ve basically been preparing for this job our entire adult life and that we also volunteered for it. So, again, fall back on my experience for what I’ve been doing the last 20-so years and we should be just fine.”
Col. Gillett has only been on Fort Sill for the last three weeks. He joins the Post after serving as Chief of Staff of the 32nd Air Missile Defense Command in Fort Bliss, Texas.
“I’m most looking forward to taking command,” said Col. Gillett. “Taking over as the man responsible for the three battalions, making sure that the troops and families are taken care of, well-trained and ready to do what the Army needs them to do.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.