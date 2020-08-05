Lawton man charged with felony for Mercury possesion

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has been charged with several drug crimes, including a felony for possession of Mercury.
Police say John Trueblood had two active warrants for his arrest and they got a search warrant for his home. Officers say they found a small amount of methamphetamine, along with several drug-related items like a digital scale and a homemade pipe for smoking.
They reportedly also found a half-full jar of Mercury, baggies of mushrooms and a stolen firearm.
Trueblood is charged with drug possession, concealing stolen items and possession of Mercury.
